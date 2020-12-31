Two NYPD-Involved Shootings On Wednesday Night – FOUR THIS WEEK!

NYPD officers were involved in two shootings Wednesday night in Brooklyn and the Bronx – the third and fourth police-involved shootings in as many days – but no one was struck by bullets.

The first shooting unfolded in Brownsville around 10:40PM when police said a driver in an SUV reported stolen in Manhattan struck an officer with the vehicle during a traffic stop.

The driver of the Acura MDX with New Jersey license plates put the SUV in reverse and struck the officer. The other officer fired one round as the driver who sped away. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, police said.

The driver was being sought early Thursday.

The officer who struck by the vehicle was treated for torso and ankle injuries.

In the Bronx around the same time, an officer shot at a man wielding a gun, police said.

Two officers saw the 23-year-old man with a gun near E. 176th Street and Southern Boulevard in the West Farms section, according to police.

The officers approached the suspect and a foot pursuit ensued. Police said the suspect pointed the gun at the officers but didn’t fire.

One officer fired at the suspect but didn’t hit him, police said.

The suspect then threw his gun onto the Cross Bronx Expressway before he was apprehended and arrested by the officers, according to police.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)