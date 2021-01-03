Williamsburg: Jewish-Owned Business Has Shot Fired Through Window

The NYPD is investigating a shots fired incident at a Jewish-owned business on Walworth Street in Williamsburg.

Sources tell YWN that a the business owner arrived at his establishment on Friday (New Years morning), and noticed the front window broken. The man figured it was caused by fireworks. But tonight, the man took a closer look at the window, and thought it may have been caused by a gunshot.

The man called Williamsburg Shomrim to look, who advised the man that it appeared to be a gunshot.

The NYPD was called, and Detectives are investigating the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)