SHOCK IN FLATBUSH: Live-In-Nanny Charged For Allegedly Shaking Jewish Infant Causing Brain Injury

A live-in nanny in Flatbush was arrested for shaking a Jewish 3-month-old baby and leaving him with bleeding in his brain, officials said.

According to a report from the New York Post, the infants’ parents told investigators that their son threw up all of his formula at their home on East 9th Street and Avenue P after he was given a bottle on Dec 29. The next day, the baby was still sick and his parents brought him to the doctor, believing it was a stomach virus.

The infant’s condition did not improve by New Year’s Day, and the doctor advised the parents to have the child checked in the hospital.

The parents told officials that a live-in nanny named Alexis Schultz cares for the infant, and admitted during an interrogation to shaking the baby because of hunger and feeling overwhelmed while caring for the baby and his sister.

Schultz was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child, officials said.

Sources confirmed to YWN that the child was at Maimonides Hospital and cat-scans found the infant to have two brain bleeds. One of them appeared to be an old bleed, leaving investigators to suspect that the child had been shaken in the past. The child also had retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes.

The NYPD Brooklyn South Community Affairs Unit was in touch with the family and working to ensure a proper investigation was taking place.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)