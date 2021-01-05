SHOCK VIDEO: Cars Blow Past School Bus With Lights Flashing In Boro Park

The attached video is simply shocking.

The total disregard for not only vehicle and traffic law, but the total disregard for the lives of children is appalling.

This occurred in Boro Park on 18th Avenue and 55th Street.

The bus driver blocked both directions of traffic and had his red lights flashing, as a young child is seen running to the bus. That’s precisely when not one – but two vehicles blow past the bus speeds fast enough to kill a child.

See the video below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)