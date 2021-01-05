SHOCK VIDEO: Cars Blow Past School Bus With Lights Flashing In Boro Park

The attached video is simply shocking.
The total disregard for not only vehicle and traffic law, but the total disregard for the lives of children is appalling.
This occurred in Boro Park on 18th Avenue and 55th Street.
The bus driver blocked both directions of traffic and had his red lights flashing, as a young child is seen running to the bus. That’s precisely when not one – but two vehicles blow past the bus speeds fast enough to kill a child.
See the video below:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Sick lowlife criminals. They should be dragged out of their cars and pistol whipped. Can you post their license plates? I would like to do some research?
Unfortunately this happens multiple days a day. Thats why even though those drivers are dead wrong the bus drivers need to be proactive and take extra precaution when picking up or dropping off their precious cargo…
In addition mothers should really be outside when their children get on to bus..
but two vehicles blow past the bus speeds fast enough to kill a child. as happened as recently as yesterday, just blocks away
Unfortunately so commonplace that it’s hardly newsworthy.
It might be hard for YWN to see another side because they’re the first to believe anything NEGATIVE about Chareidim – wherever they are!
The busses are the worst abusers of their privilege and abuse drivers all the time! I’m often in BP during school morning bus pickup times. They open their flashing lights while mom still didn’t finish making the scrambled eggs for little ones yet they expect us to sit and wait till they close their lights. True that the law prohibits cars from passing but if they abuse the rule, this is bound to be the result.
2) Did it ever occur to anybody that drivers, nicer ones, often wave cars on – and they’re allowed to. This clip doesn’t show that but that is normal for some drivers.
I’m not stating that there are not violators but remember, the sum is the total of all parts!
this is exactly how ”kill” deBlasio yemachshemo runs his zoo
a few points
1. 147- yesterdays horrific tragedy did not involve a school bus- totaly diff. circumstances
2. there are 200 buses in bp & overwhelming majority stop , i am on the road in bp every morning from 810 – 835. the drivers correctly block the streets ,
3. many of the commentators wouldn’t live in bp because of the amount of buses ,or have a yeshiva on your block w parked buses … conext is key, bp residents are way more accommodating to their mosdos as neighbors than most other neighborhoods, to potray it as if there is a diregard for children s lives is way off.
4 . what happened here if you view closely , is that he the bus doesnt slow w yellow & flash red , so its an instant red , secondly because the bus angled left it was obvious that he was picking up on that side. so definitely wrong to pass the bus & illegal , but there is a big diff. (” pistol whipped”?)
I’m so surprised at all the comments posted so far. that bus first of all , should not be on the road , his red warning lights in the back are not working if you look at the picture. second , this bus has only on yellow warning light working. when you drive , you follow the rules , not our emotions.
In NYC children are supposed to be on the side the bus comes before the bus comes to the stop and not rely on cars stopping.
I don’t see any problem with the video, in fact I had to watch it twice to see the problem, maybe it’s cos I’m not from the us?
yosse: i am afraid you are mistaken. the lights work and the red lights were flashing not the yellow (the yellow are on the inside and the red on the outside).
Yaapchik: your comment is abhorrent and shines a light into a dark soul with twisted priorities and a criminal disregard for human life. Not to even mention the fact that in this particular instance, the bus driver held traffic for no more than three seconds and did the pickup as fast as humanly possible.