GROUND OFFENSIVE CONTINUES: IDF Chief Says Troops Advancing In Southern Lebanon, Hezbollah Suffers ‘Unprecedented’ Losses

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Thursday that Israeli ground forces are continuing operations inside southern Lebanon, declaring that Hezbollah has sustained unprecedented damage and warning that the military will strike threats wherever necessary.

Speaking during a visit to an army position on the Lebanese side of Mount Dov, Zamir said Israeli forces remain actively engaged across the sector.

“Even at these moments, our forces are advancing and operating,” he said.

According to Zamir, Hezbollah has suffered extensive losses since the start of the fighting, including the elimination of thousands of terrorists as well as numerous senior and mid-level commanders.

“There is unprecedented cumulative damage here to Hezbollah, from thousands of terrorists to senior and mid-level commanders,” he stated.

Zamir emphasized that Israel’s security zone and forward defense positions in southern Lebanon do not restrict the military’s freedom of action.

“Our forward defense line does not limit us,” he said. “Wherever we identify a threat and wherever we are required to remove a threat, we will act. Wherever there is an operational need to maneuver, we will maneuver.”

The IDF chief also linked the campaign against Hezbollah to the broader confrontation with Tehran, saying every blow against the terror group weakens Iran’s regional influence.

“Every strike against Hezbollah is also a strike against the Iranian axis and the Iranian investment in the region,” Zamir said.

He added that the military remains prepared for any escalation involving Iran.

“We are prepared for any development and remain at a high level of readiness against Iran as well.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)