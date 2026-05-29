MAJOR MISTAKE: IDF Troops Opened Fire On Civilian Airliner Near Ben Gurion Flight Path

The IDF has launched an investigation into an unusual incident in which troops apparently opened fire on what they believed was a drone over the Binyamin region, only to later discover it may have been a civilian passenger aircraft approaching Ben Gurion Airport.

The incident began after residents of Beit El reported seeing several unidentified aerial objects over the area during the night. In response, IDF forces were dispatched to scan the skies and search for potential threats.

According to the military, one unit believed it had identified a drone and opened fire. Subsequent checks, however, revealed that flight paths for aircraft arriving at Ben Gurion Airport had been temporarily shifted eastward, causing planes to fly unusually low over the Beit El area.

Military officials are now examining whether the aircraft targeted by troops was in fact a civilian airliner on approach to Ben Gurion. The IDF is also investigating the possibility that a police drone operating in the area may have contributed to reports of suspicious aerial activity.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

The IDF said the incident is under review and that a full investigation is being conducted to determine exactly what occurred.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)