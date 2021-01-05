VIDEO ROUNDUP: Epic Trump Clips From Monday Night Georgia “Victory Rally”

With mounting desperation, President Donald Trump is declaring he will “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency.

And he’s appealing to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.

He shouted his objections to his loss, which he insists was a victory, at a long rally in Georgia Monday night.

His announced reason for the appearance was to boost Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday’s runoff election. But he spent much of his speech insisting he was cheated out of victory, though election officials in state after state have said he’s wrong — Republican officials as well as Democratic.

See the videos below from last night’s rally:

Trump begins Georgia rally: “There is no way we lost Georgia. There is no way. That was a rigged election but we’re still fighting it…..I’ve had two elections. I’ve won both of them, it’s amazing. And I actually did much better on the second one.”

TRUMP: “They’re not taking this White House. We’re gonna fight like hell….When you win in a landslide, and they steal it, and it’s rigged; it’s unacceptable.”

“I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor, I guarantee you” — Trump takes a shot at Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state

TRUMP: “I don’t concede … I think we’re gonna win, in which case we’ll be the last line of defense. It’s called, ‘veto, veto, veto.'”

TRUMP: “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us. I have to tell you … of course if he doesn’t come through, I don’t like him quite as much.”

Trump calls Loeffler on stage. She says, “I have an announcement, Georgia. On January 6, I will object to the Electoral College vote. That’s right. We’re gonna get this done!”

(AP)