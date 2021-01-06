U.S. CAPITOL UNDER SIEGE: Thousands Of MAGA Supporters Breach Security At U.S. Capitol [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed through metal barricades at the back of the Capitol building about 1 p.m. Wednesday, running past security guards and breaking fences. Some reached the steps of the Capitol – and video footage shows some making their way inside the building.

Several Capitol police stood guard but could not hold back the tide. Hundreds scaled and kicked aside the barricades, yelling “forward!!” as they ran upward.

President Trump, who repeatedly urged his supporters gathered on the Ellipse earlier today to march to the U.S. Capitol to demand that Congress overturn the election, tweeted a call to “stay peaceful” as some of those supporters broke into the Capitol building.

Per the Press Secretary: At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.” “We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful,” she says.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

STRONG LANGUAGE IN SOME VIDEOS – USER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Though police deployed smoke explosives to try to halt crowds, the demonstrators managed to push the police line up the steps on the east side of the Capitol.