WATCH THIS: Biden Says Police Treated Black Lives Matter Protesters “Very Differently”

President-elect Joe Biden said his granddaughter pointed out the unfair difference in images that showed the violence wielded against Black Lives Matter protesters versus the seemingly muted response against those who attacked the U.S. government.

“No one can tell me that if that had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,” Biden said in remarks to the nation Thursday.

He continued: “We all know that is true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.”

