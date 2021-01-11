New York State Bar Association Wants To Revoke Giuliani Membership

The NYS Bar Association is launching an inquiry into removing Giuliani from its membership.
NYSBA’s release says “We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked.”
The release cites bylaws that “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the Association.”
“Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
The New York State Bar Association is a PRIVATE organization, which tends of late to be fairly left of center in politics. It is NOT a government or court sponsored organization (unlike California, where the state bar is “integrated” meaning the bar association is a government agency and membership is required to practice law).
The deck is stacked against him, of course. But if they won’t ignore a defense, I wouldn’t mind being the one to argue his case. He was not advocating the overthow of the goverment. He was advocating the fair and honest certification of an election that not only allowed but encouraged fraud by mail in voting. Preventing fraud is not a crime against the constitution, it is a defense of the constitution.
Why is this news, democrats, media, and big companies are on a witch hunt of trump (after all he did for the country with supreme court justices etc.) now that they control all three branches of government. This is just the beginning. Tune out, my friends. Not worth it to be involved at this point.
No different than when Obama was teasing republican ideologies for eight years, just this time more vicious thanks to the witch Pelosi (who ripped Trumps speech in front of an entire country and said two weeks ago they should drag him out by his hair hands and feet, and then wonders why people are mad) What a classy leader. With all trumps one line nicknames he never came close to being that nasty, from the second in command chair of house, to the first in a country.
Tyrannical
Guiliani is the State of New York, and Donald Trump is the United States of America, so if the first is disbarred and the second is removed from office, then it is the Bar Association and the Office of the Presidency that are left behind in the dark ages while we, the true patriots, march with the Kingdom of the Four Seasons into the sunset!
DEMOCRATIC FASCISM IS GETTING WORSE. THEY HAVE NOTHING BUT CONTEMPT FOR FREE SPEECH AND EMPLOY BULLYING TACTICS TO FRIGHTEN OPPONENTS.
Giuliani needs to be indicted.