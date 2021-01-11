New York State Bar Association Wants To Revoke Giuliani Membership

The NYS Bar Association is launching an inquiry into removing Giuliani from its membership.

NYSBA’s release says “We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked.”

The release cites bylaws that “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the Association.”

“Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power.”

