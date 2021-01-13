Bnei Brak Has Highest Number of New Covid Cases Ever, Populace Apathetic To Getting Vaccinated

In the past day, there have been 716 people who have tested positive for the Coronavirus in the city of Bnei Brak. This is the highest recorded number of new cases in a single day in the Chareidi city, which just a month ago had only 33 new cases per day.

City leaders are out of ideas with regard to how to fix the current trend, and the situation is getting worse as the populace en masse has been apathetic to the possibility of getting vaccinated. Attorney Moshe Morgenstern, who holds the Health portfolio in city hall, told Kikar Shabbos that “People are simply not coming to get vaccinated.”

“We are currently at 53% of all people over the age of 60 who have been vaccinated, and that number hasn’t moved in a few days. People are simply not coming to get the vaccines.” This number is dozens of percentiles lower than most other cities in Israel.

In the entire city of Bnei Brak, only 14,429 people have received the vaccine, according to the Health Ministry. Among them are some 8,000 plus who are over the age of 60. According to the Central Bureau for Statistics, Bnei Brak has more than 25,000 residents over the age of 60, and about 10 percent of them have already had the virus. That leaves close to 15,000 people who are in the High-Risk age range who have simply not come to get vaccinated.

“The way I see it, the city, which has a very high infection rate that poses a viable threat to the elderly and seniors among us, needs to bring all of the elderly to get vaccinated,” said Morgenstern. Morgenstern added that every senior in the city received a phone call telling them that they could be vaccinated and giving them instructions on how to do so, and they still haven’t come.