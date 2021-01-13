Bnei Brak Has Highest Number of New Covid Cases Ever, Populace Apathetic To Getting Vaccinated

In the past day, there have been 716 people who have tested positive for the Coronavirus in the city of Bnei Brak. This is the highest recorded number of new cases in a single day in the Chareidi city, which just a month ago had only 33 new cases per day.
City leaders are out of ideas with regard to how to fix the current trend, and the situation is getting worse as the populace en masse has been apathetic to the possibility of getting vaccinated. Attorney Moshe Morgenstern, who holds the Health portfolio in city hall, told Kikar Shabbos that “People are simply not coming to get vaccinated.”
“We are currently at 53% of all people over the age of 60 who have been vaccinated, and that number hasn’t moved in a few days. People are simply not coming to get the vaccines.” This number is dozens of percentiles lower than most other cities in Israel.
In the entire city of Bnei Brak, only 14,429 people have received the vaccine, according to the Health Ministry. Among them are some 8,000 plus who are over the age of 60. According to the Central Bureau for Statistics, Bnei Brak has more than 25,000 residents over the age of 60, and about 10 percent of them have already had the virus. That leaves close to 15,000 people who are in the High-Risk age range who have simply not come to get vaccinated.
“The way I see it, the city, which has a very high infection rate that poses a viable threat to the elderly and seniors among us, needs to bring all of the elderly to get vaccinated,” said Morgenstern. Morgenstern added that every senior in the city received a phone call telling them that they could be vaccinated and giving them instructions on how to do so, and they still haven’t come.
Jerusalem has seen 100,662 people get vaccinated, and Tel Aviv has 92,645 people vaccinated. But other Chareidi cities also lag behind.
In Modi’in Illit only 2,273 people have been vaccinated, whereas in Beitar Illit the number is lower at 2,123. In Elad, only 1,713 people have been vaccinated and in Beit Shemesh which is only partially Chareidi, 10,086.
The number of people who took it without detrimental effect is overwhelming.
This entire piece is misleading and meant to bash chareidim.
1. Many people who are not going to get vaccinated had corona but were diagnosed (for various reasons) with private home tests so they’re not listed in Israel’s Health Ministry as having recovered. The leading Rabbonim in Bnei Brak have said to vaccinate. Why should you assume that the frum tzibbur is not following their directive? Are you absolved of the obligation to judge favorably? Today is the last day of the cycle of Sefer Chofetz Chaim. We’re startng the new 4-month cycle tomorrow, Rosh Chodesh Shvat. I suggest that all YWN editors listen to the daily shiur – both Mishmeres HaSholom and Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation have excellent shiurim available on their hotlines.
2. The statistics about some chareidi population centers having few vaccinated residents can only be meaningful in proportion to the older residents of these cities who were eligible to receive the vaccine.
It is a known fact that Modiin Illit, Elad and Beitar Illit have young populations (along with the highest birthrates in Israel!) so of course they have fewer people vaccinated. The stupid comparison to Beit Shemesh just goes to prove this point. Beit Shemesh includes old sections with a proportionately large elderly population. But leave it to chareidi haters to twist the facts.
Why are you cooperating with a skewed view aimed at chareidi bashing?!
People are simply not coming to get vaccinated No problem:- Ship these extra unused vaccinations to our Shul vaccination drive, & they shall be used up in a matter of hours.
Reb Chaim Kanievsky and all the Gedoilim, Roshe Yeshiva told to get vaccinated – why are they still playing with fire?!
The public health authorities and rabbonim have done all they can to highlight the important of vaccinators. It may sound crude but if the yidden of BB want to incur a higher risk of dying from Covid, let them do so and give the vaccines allocated to them to normal people who want to live. Also consider that at some point, those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed access to public facilities where they might risk others who have been vaccinated but still have exposure or a low threshold of infection.
Posting these numbers without posting how many residents are over 60 is completely out of context. Many of these cities are very young on average.
How many of the remaining 47% have antibodies? I f we are to beleive the YWN most of the chareidim in E/ Israel have antibodies, and the Israeli;s are not vaccinating them.
