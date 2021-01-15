VIOLENT SHOWDOWN: Chareidim vs Police in Meah Shearim, Cop Kicks Child [VIDEO]

A large number of police officers conducted a simultaneous sting operation on a number of shuls in the Meah Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, Thursday morning, in an attempt to enforce adherence to the Covid-19 regulations under the current lockdown. The officers were met with dozens of extremists who began to throw rocks and other projectiles at them. A number of violent altercations between the police officers and the extremists broke out in a few locations and at least ten people were arrested.

According to a statement made by the police, two officers were injured after being hit with rocks and heavy objects. One extremist assailant was arrested with a stone in his hand that he was preparing to throw at a police officer.

The incident began in the Shteiblach in Meah Shearim, after a Mincha minyan was held with dozens of participants in the same room in clear violation of the Covid-19 regulations. A violent altercation broke out and lasted for more than an hour before it was finally brought under control.

A police spokesperson issued the following statement: “Officers today entered into the Meah Shearim neighborhood in order to enforce Covid-19 regulations in the neighborhood. They were attacked with stones and garbage bags that were thrown at them by residents. The officers continued with their mission.”

The Israel Police will continue to act in a firm manner towards those wild individuals who insist on disturbing the peace, attacking officers who are carrying out their duty, and working to enforce the regulations that are aimed at stopping the spread of the Coronavirus.”

With regard to the video showing an officer kicking a minor (see below), the spokesperson said: “The incident will be investigated. During the incident, officers were attacked and even injured while trying to carry out their duty. During the altercation, 10 people were arrested for disturbing the peace, throwing stones, and refusing to identify themselves. We look very sternly upon actions of lawlessness and lawbreakers who attack police officers. Any person who upholds the law should condemn such actions that were taken against the officers in this instance.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)