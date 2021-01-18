REPORT: Trump To Issue Around 100 Pardons And Commutations Tuesday

President Trump is preparing to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday, a major batch of clemency actions that includes white collar criminals, high-profile rappers and others but — as of now — is not expected to include Trump himself.

Trump met Sunday with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, daughter Ivanka Trump and other aides to review a long list of pardon requests, The Washington Post reported.

Initially, two major batches had been ready to roll out, one at the end of last week and one on Tuesday. Now, officials expect the last batch to be the only one — unless Trump decides at the last minute to grant pardons to controversial allies, members of his family or himself.

The final batch of clemency actions is expected to include a mix of criminal justice reform-minded pardons and more controversial ones secured or doled out to political allies.

