DISGRACEFUL: National Guard Troops Banished To Parking Garage Are Finally Allowed Back Into U.S. Capitol After Outrage

Members of the National Guard have been allowed back into the Capitol Complex after a slate of lawmakers voiced their outrage at guardsmen being banished to a parking garage as a rest area, multiple news outlets are reporting.

The Guard will now be allowed to rest in the US Capitol Visitor Center.

The change comes after thousands of National Guardsmen were moved to a parking garage after they were told they could no longer use space within the US Capitol Complex, including areas like the cafeteria of a Senate office building, as a rest area.

News of the guardsmen’s situation, which was first reported by Politico, drew swift outrage from lawmakers who tweeted their concern over the situation. One reporter said there was no WiFi, just one outlet and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops:

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, said in a tweet: “Just made a number of calls and have been informed Capitol Police have apologized to the Guardsmen and they will be allowed back into the complex tonight. I’ll keep checking to make sure they are.”

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott slammed the move on Twitter.

“Our troops deserve the utmost honor & respect for securing the Capitol & defending democracy this week,” he wrote. “This is unconscionable & unsafe. Whoever’s decision this was to house our National Guardsmen & women in underground parking lots must be held accountable.”

There was immediate fallout from the news of the troops’ removal, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering the return of Texas National Guard members.

