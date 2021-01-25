CHAREIDI ANTIFA: Bus Driver Nearly Lynched In Bnei Brak, Bus Set Ablaze, Mayor And Knesset Member Attacked [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

Violence in Bnei Brak reached a new level late Sunday night, as violent Hafganos took place around the city, and a group that locals have decided to label “CHARIEID ANTIFA” are causing destruction around the city.
At one location, protesters stopped a bus on Kahneman Street, attacked the driver, forced him off, and literally set the bus on fire.
Local residents began to scream to the residents in the nearby buildings to evacuate, as the heat of the fire began melting the windows.
People began calling the fire department, but they refused to respond until they received a police escort – due to the fact that they are repeatedly attacked by Chareidi extremists when responding to Chareidi neighborhoods. They eventually responded – after more than 30 minutes – and extinguished the blaze.
A group of locals went to the local Fire Department Headquarters and literally banged on the doors.
A recording is attached of a person calling the fire department as well.
Local residents told YWN that there are hundreds of boys roaming the streets since all Yeshivas are closed, and are literally terrorizing the entire city – which is prompting a forceful response from police.
The bus fire was just one items of violence by this marauding gang of “Chareidi ANTIFA”.
Earlier on Sunday, the Mayor of Bnei Brak, R’ Avrohom Rubenstein the former Mayor of Bnei Brak, R’ Chanoch Zeibart, and MK R’ Yitzchok Pindrus came under attack from an angry mob while walking in Bnei Brak.
Rubenstein managed to get into his car, which was then attacked by the mob, as they smashed his mirrors and caused other damage.
Police were investigating all incidents, and a wave arrests can be expected.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Trump should be prime Minister
Is this really Bnei Brak, or Portland, Oregon? They bear a remarkable resemblance.
cut off their benefits period
a behema is a behaima regardless of religion
How can they call themselves Yeshiva students? Who is their Rosh Yeshiva? What a huge hilul Hashem…
Thank you of reminding why I didnt make Aliya
ARE YOU NUTS? THIS HAS NOTHING ABSOLUTLEY NOTHING TO DO WITH EXTREMISIM ABSOLUTLEY NOTHING! THIS HAS TO DO WITH ONE THING ONLY PEOPLE ARE GOING MESHUGA FROM THE LOCKDOWN, ITS BEEN ALMOST A YEAR ALREADY AND RIGHT NOW ISRAEL UNDER LOCKDOWN IS HOW WE FELT IN MARCH AND APRIL MAY AND JUNE BEING STUCK AT HOME WITH THIS ISRAEL LOCKDOWN MAYBE A LEVEL LOWER THEN THAT LOCKDOWN BUT STILL VERY DIFFICULT AND MUCH MORE PROLOGNED THEN ANY AMERICAN LOCKDOWN AND THATS WHY THE BOYS ARE GOING CRAZY! UCH THE GIYU NEFESH I HAVE FROM yWN IS NOT TO BE BELIEVED. THE WAY THEY TWIST EVERYTHING TO THEIR AGENDA
These are Jewish patriots not Antifa liberals. We must fight the pork eating,shabbos violating bare headed secular anti Torah government. Keep up the spirit. A government that allows gays to parade is not a Jewish government in any shape or form. Long live Trump.
בטלה מביא לידי שיעמום
These kids have had no structure in months. They’ve gone out of their minds. I wish a Rav Yitzchok Silbershtain or the like could stand in the streets and corral them together! Maybe a Mutty Steinmetz figure could get to them! What they’ve come to is maamish crazy!
CORRECTION: MOST PEOPLE THAT ARE PROTESTING IS DOING SO FROM GOING CRAZY, EXCEPT MENDEL VIZNITZERS CHASSDIM THEIR TAKA EXTREMISTS , BECUASE THE REBBI IS IS VERY RADICAL BUT THE FAULT OF THAT IS NOT THOSE BOYS, IT IS SOLEY THE FEW AMERICAN BALEBATIM WHO HELPED HIM BECOME REBBI IN THE FIRST PLACE FOR WITHOUT THEM HE NEVER WOULD HAVE BECOME ANYTHING, THEY ARE THE ONES TO BLAME FOR THIS MESS, ITS THEIR FAULT PUTTING IN A MESHUGANER, WHAT TYPE OF REBBI WHOS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE WELFARE OF HUNDREDS OF FAMILIES GOES OUT OF COMMISION FOR THE FEW MONTHS FROM THE SIDE AFFECTS OF THE MEDICATION HE WAS TAKING TO GET HIS WEIGHT DOWN. WHAT TYPE OF BUSINESS IS THIS? HOW COULD HE? HOW CAN HE? IF THE HALACHA IS THAT A POSEK CANNOT DRINK OR CANNOT PASKEN AFTER HE DRINKS( I FORGOT THE CORRECT HALACHA) BECAUSE HE IS RESPONSIBLE TO THE KEHILLAH THAT NEED HIM TO ANSWER THEIR PRESSING SHAILOS. ALL THE MORE SO A REBBI WHO NEEDS TO OVERLOOK HIS FLOCKS EMOTIONAL AND RUCHNIUSDIK WELL BEING HOW CAN HE JUST SHUT DOWN? THAT WAS ABSOLUTLEY UNACCEPTABLE AND THE BALEBUSTE WHO PUT HIM IN IS RESPONSIBLE.
Time for these Mazikim to go to the Israeli army, and become disciplined:- of-course in addition to paying to replace the bus and all the burned out windows from nearby buildings
Oy veiy. Real chilul hashem. Its embaressing.
Chillul hashem 🙁 😢 plz whoever is doing this STOP this is NOT the jewish way
After the police treat them like Nazis and the govt encourages them to, there is a limit to how much these people can take.
@Genuk Shoin,
You seem to have a pattern of trying to point out that ywn is terrible, they twist the agenda, they can’t be believed, their style of writing is wrong, they post two articles when they can write it it one, etc. You even won the award for best words of wisdom (stupidity, in my opinion). Please, stop wasting our time. say ur opinion about why riots are happening, but dont connect it to the terrible terribleness of ywn. we need a break, and also, ur caps dont prove a point.
@Rats Rats DemocRATs,
patriots??? burning buses???
As I strongly agree that israel is very bad for the jews, I don’t think its patriotic to burn buses in israel, in america, or anywhere that allows gay parades. I think its completely unreasonable for police to not allow us to daven or they use excessive force, but I think burning buses is a completely inexusable chillul hashem
@genuk shoin, adam muad l’oilam. what type of excuse is that?? “Its not my fault, I was going meshuga from the lockdowwn””
@ kissing up to biden will get you nowhere, Ywn is twisting things to fit their own agenda, when the clowns that own and run this site, are just as charedi and would get grouped together with these “extremists” in the same sentence, by some of the modern orthodox people who dont like people that are to frum, that actually have high levels of education and honorary degrees, unlike ywn that never had any sort of eucation whatsoever but want to jump on the open minded bandwagon that only educated people belong in and they would reject you anyway becuase your not one of them. the terrible teribbleness (well said) of ywn is maachsil people with bad hashkofas and they should change their domain name
There are 2 things.
1. We cannot forget that we are all together. If part of klal Yisrael is doing something very wrong, each person, myself included, needs to look inside and see what they can fix in themselves, and not focus on what other people need fixing.
2. This, just like in every other scenario where you might judge someone, you cannot judge anyone until you have gone through their situation.
Are you currently living in bnei brak?
I was thinking the same, people are just not themselves these days. These shutdowns and police state control over the populations of the world does not go without consequence.
Where are their parents?! What kind of Chinuch is this?!!!
We need these young hero’s to stop Israel from turning into a sodom. Our ancestors the Maccabees would of done the same. Read your history. You think Dovid hamelech would allow gays. They would be brought to Sanhedrin and stoned. Long live Trump