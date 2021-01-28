Trump Meets With GOP Leader McCarthy, Discuss “Taking Back The House’” In 2022 Elections

Former President Donald Trump met with Republican House minority leader Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

“President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time,” according to a statement from the former president’s political action committee Save America.

The former president has “agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House,” according to the statement.

“The work has already started.”

