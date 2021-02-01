WATCH THE VIDEO: Flatbush Shul Has Seven Silver Crowns Stolen

A shul in Flatbush was robbed of seven silver crowns – valued about $8,200 – and Police are looking for the suspect.

The incident happened at Congregation Beth El of Flatbush, on East 3rd Street near Avenue U, around 1:00AM, last Wednesday (January 27th).

Flatbush Shomrim was contacted following the incident, and provided the NYPD security camera footage of the incident.

The video shows the suspect walking around the Shul and then making off with the items.

The NYPD says that there was no sign of forced entry to the building, and have no idea how the person made their way inside.

A source tells YWN that the suspect may be known to Shomrim and the NYPD, and community members were hoping an arrest would be made before the pricy items would be sold to a pawn shop.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)