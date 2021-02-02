TWO MASKS?! Fauci Says CDC May Recommend Wearing Two Masks To Fight Virus

The US Centres for Disease Control may recommend wearing two masks – one over the other – to keep at bay the more contagious variants of the coronavirus, according to Anthony Fauci.

“That’s possible,” that the CDC could recommend two masks, Fauci told the Washington Post.

“Just [in] discussions with my CDC colleagues yesterday … the CDC is looking at doing a study of seeing whether or not two masks might be better than one, it makes common sense that you would think – and the reason they don’t recommend it right now it’s a science-based organization, [so] they make recommendations based on data and science, so that’s the reason why they’re going to look at that particular issue.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)