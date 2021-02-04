Fire Destroys Shul And Home On Lawrence / Far Rockaway Border [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

A fast-moving blaze destroyed a Shul and home on the Far Rockaway / Lawrence border early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at 2-06 Seagirt Ave, on the Queens border in Lawrence, just after 12:30AM Thursday.

The building houses the “Beach Shul” inside it.

Bichasdei Hashem, the Sifrei Torah were saved and all occupants made it out of the house without injury.

Firefighters battled frozen hydrants and cold conditions.

The fire was extinguished in about an hour.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)