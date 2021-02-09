AVI SCHICK: Any NY Shul That Received Violations Due To Cuomo Executive Order Should Be Dismissed

STATEMENT FROM AVI SCHICK OF TROUTMAN AND PEPPER:

“Earlier this morning, the district court issued a permanent injunction barring enforcement of the restrictions on attendance at houses of worship contained in Executive Order 202.68. This decision restores the protection of religious practice that is guaranteed by the Free Exercise Clause of the United States Constitution and reminds those in government that religion is not less important than business and entertainment.

Another consequence of this decision is that all of the summonses issued to Shuls for violations of Executive Order 202.68 should now be dismissed by the City.

I am hopeful that the City will soon rescind or void all the summonses issued and penalties imposed. Any shul that still has an issue with a summons they received should contact me.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)