MAILBAG: Thousand Of Bochrim & Seminary Girls In Israel Have No Clue If They Will Be Home For Pesach

Dear YWN,

I have two children currently in Eretz Yisroel. My son is in a prominent yeshiva, and daughter in a well-known seminary.

It is becoming very worrisome, that our children may not be able to return to Eretz Yisroel if they come to the United States for Pesach.

Some Yeshivas have told their sons that if they go home for Pesach they should take all their belongings home with them. Some told them they can’t leave for Pesach. Some told them they are leaving at their own risk. Some haven’t said anything.

The seminaries are no different. There are a hundred different rumors and emails and letters, and some haven’t said anything.

My children are supposed to come home in 3 weeks.

Why are we not discussing this major issue? There are thousands upon thousands upon thousands of Yeshiva boys and girls in Eretz Yisroel currently in limbo.

What happens if they come home and then not allowed to return? Will they have Yeshivas to go to? What will the girls do?

This is very distressing, and I am hoping this public letter will generate a discussion among our leadership and perhaps guide us with Daas Torah on how to proceed.

If it pays to mention, there are many Yeshivas that are not accepting new Bochrim for after Pesach, and we will once again have a repeat nightmare like we had last year after Pesach, when thousands of Bochrim had absolutely no Yeshivas. Thankfully, there were those who stepped up to the plate and opened Yeshivas especially for those Bochrim. Are there plans in case this occurs again?

Name withheld upon request.

