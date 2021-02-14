NYC: Yang Reaffirms Strong Support For Israel & Opposition To BDS After Report Links Staffer To Sarsour

NYC Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang pushed back on a NY Post report on Saturday night, after the paper alleged that his campaign manager has ties with Jew-hater Linda Sarsour.

The Post claimed that social media records show that Sasha Ahuja has ties to Sarsour.

Yang sent a statement to YWN on Saturday night which reads as follows:

“As I’ve said before, I strongly disagree with Linda Sarsour on many many issues including BDS and Israel. I’m proud to have pro Israel Congressman Ritchie Torres as my campaign co chair and advising me on issues important to the Jewish community including Israel. I’m a proud supporter of this community. Always will be.”

Additionally, the Yang campaign tells YWN, that his first international trip if elected Mayor, will be to Israel.

The Post published a slew of social media posts which raised eyebrows in the Jewish community.

“We get arrested in civil disobedience (unplanned 🙈) on International Women’s Day during the #DayWithoutWoman noon event organized by the Women’s March,” Sarsour said in a Facebook post documenting the moment, and sharing a photo of her, Ahuja and fellow activist Faiza Ali being arrested.

“What they don’t realize is that @lsarsour has raised a generation of activists. She paved the way for all of us. When they come for her, they come for all of us. Not on our watch. NOPE. We love you and stand with you always, Linda! #StandWithLinda,” she said in one tweet from Aug. 2020.

“Linda Sarsour is a freedom fighter and she taught us how to fight #istandwithlinda,” she said in another. “Linda Sarsour is my shero. The end. #phenomenalwoman” Ahuja added in yet a third social media homily to the activist.

Last week The Forward asked the candidates running for NYC Mayor about their position on BDS, and about their interest in a visit to Israel.

The following was Yang’s response:

On BDS: A Yang administration will push back against the BDS movement, which singles out Israel for unfair economic punishment. Not only is BDS rooted in antisemitic thought and history, hearkening back to boycotts of Jewish businesses, it’s also a direct shot at New York City’s economy. Strong ties with Israel are essential for a global city such as ours, which boasts the highest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel. Our economy is struggling, and we should be looking for ways to bring back small businesses, not stop commerce.

On Israel trip: I would happily travel to Israel during my term in office, if invited. I have not yet had the opportunity to visit Israel, but look forward to doing so to learn more about Israeli history and culture, and strengthen the ties between New York City and Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)