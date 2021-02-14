ALERT: Joint Travel Advisory Which Addresses Uncertainty Regarding Returning To Israel After Pesach

Throughout the Corona crisis, Chaim V’Chessed has worked hand in hand with Rabbi Zvi Gluck, President of Amudim, and Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz, Director of the Igud, on all matters relating to entry for foreigners into Israel. Now, for the first time, all three organizations have issued a Joint Travel Advisory, regarding travel during the upcoming Pesach season.

The Advisory addresses the uncertainty regarding returning to Israel after Pesach. The organizations emphasize that, at this time, there is no certainty that student visa holders will be permitted to return to Israel immediately after Pesach.

Furthermore, the signees mention that there is a possibility that vaccinated/recovered patients will have priority in returning to Israel. This would require vaccination and recovery documented in Israel. However, they point out that there is no confirmation of this.

Read the Advisory below.

The undersigned have been deeply involved in the saga of entry of foreign citizens to Israel throughout the Corona pandemic, as well as assistance to US citizens overseas.

As Adar has begun, the Pesach travel season will soon be upon us. Many foreigners in Israel are now considering travel plans, and are wondering what entry to Israel policies will be after Pesach.

Currently, there is a total ban on entry of foreign citizens to Israel. It is impossible to predict what the coming weeks and months will bring.

Separately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are serious delays and difficulties in renewing or obtaining US passports in Israel. We have had extensive communication with the US Embassy, elected officials and other government bodies, but no solution has been reached yet.

As such, be aware that, at this time, there is no guarantee that entry for foreign students, whether married or single, will be permitted after Pesach. Please bear this in mind while considering travel plans.

There is a possibility that vaccinated persons or machlimim (recovered) will have a greater likelihood of being permitted to enter Israel. This would require vaccination and recovery documented in Israel. However, this possibility has not been confirmed.

Of course, we will continue to advocate for the community, and look forward to having good news to report.

Zvi Gluck

Paysach Freedman

Nechemya Malinowitz

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)