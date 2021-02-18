BREAKING IN MONSEY: Motty’s Supermarket Fully Engulfed In Flames [VIDEOS]

Firefighters were on the scene of a working structure fire in Monsey, Thursday afternoon.

The iconic “Motty’s Supermarket”, located at 19 Main Street appeared to be totally destroyed in the fast moving blaze, which started at around 12:37PM. Flames had fully engulfed the structure in just minutes.

There did not appear to be any injuries, as firefighters braved the snow and cold to fight the blaze.

Rockland Chaveirim as well as Hatzolah were on the scene.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)