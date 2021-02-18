CRUZ UNDER FIRE: Sen. Ted Cruz Wanted To “Be A Good Dad” When He Flew To Cancún As Texans Freeze

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came under fire on Thursday when footage showed him jetting off to Cancun, Mexico as his state faced a devastating power grid failure amidst a historic snow storm.

The Senator released a statement saying he was only escorting his daughters who wanted to take the vacation and he would be immediately returning to Texas.

“With school cancelled for the rest of the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe,” said Cruz.

Meanwhile, the following is a audio Ted Cruz saying his home didn’t lose power – contrary to what he says in his statement about flying to Cancun during a winter storm that left millions without power.

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

