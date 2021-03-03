TEHILLIM – Shulem Weiss Suffers Stroke – Just Two Months After Commuted By President Trump

Shulem (Sholam) Weiss, who just two months ago had his prison sentence commuted by outgoing President Trump, suffered a stroke on Tuesday night.

Sources tell YWN that Weiss suffered the stroke while at his Monsey home, and was rushed by Hatzolah to the hospital where is being treated for the stroke, which appears to be serious.

As YWN had reported, former President Trump commuted the sentence of Shalom Weiss the night before he left the Whitehouse. He had already served over 18 years and paid substantial restitution of what is believed to have been the longest-ever white-collar prison sentence: A whopping 835 years.

Trump said he commuted his sentence because he is 66 years old and suffers from chronic health conditions.

Please say Tehillim for Sholom ben Leah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)