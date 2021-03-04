VIDEO ROUNDUP: Netanyahu On Fox News Blasts SNL Anti-Semitic Joke, Says Israel “Rushing Towards Herd Immunity”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed what he called an “outrageous” joke made recently by “Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che that many deemed “anti-Semitic.”

Netanyahu told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that he thought the joke related to Israel’s coronavirus vaccine rollout was “so false.”

“Israel is reporting that they’ve vaccinated half of their population. I’m going to guess it’s the Jewish half,” Che said last month on the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

“That’s outrageous,” Netanyahu said on Thursday, speaking from Jerusalem.

“In fact, I brought vaccines and went especially to the Arab communities, the Arab citizens of Israel and vaccinated as many as we can,” he added. “I must’ve gone to half a dozen Arab communities already, talked with the mayors there, brought the leaders, brought the doctors there, Arab doctors, this is just outrageous.”

Israel’s prime minister also discussed the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country with “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, saying the country is “rushing towards herd immunity.” Netanyahu added that Israel is “setting the model for the world,” regarding the country’s vaccination effort.

“We’re sharing our experiences with the U.S. [and] with every other country,” Netanyahu said.

WATCH: Netanyahu On Fox News: ICC Decision is ‘Pure Antisemitism’; ‘I’m going to fight this in every place’

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)