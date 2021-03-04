NYPD Data Shows Shootings Up In NYC

The NYPD on Thursday announced that for the month of February, New York City saw continued reductions in almost every major index crime category.

The overall index crime fell 26.5 percent compared with February 2020, according to the NYPD.

There was a 40.4 percent decrease in grand larceny and a 32.7 percent decrease in robbery.

There was also one less murder in February 2021 compared to the previous year, while felonious assault saw a 7.9 percent reduction compared to February 2020.

Shooting incidents however, increased to 77 v. 44 in February 2020.

According to police, the prevalence of gun violence in New York City remains a central focus for the NYPD as investigators continue to work closely with their local, state and federal partners to build strong cases against those who traffic, sell or use illegal firearms.

Gun arrests across the five boroughs remain at record highs, police noted.

For the month of February 2021, there were 400 gun arrests – an increase of 63.9 percent compared to February 2020, or 156 more arrests.

(Source: 1010WINS)