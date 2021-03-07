“IT WOULD BE UNDEMOCRATIC IF I RESIGNED”: Arrogant Cuomo Ain’t Going Anywhere After Two More Women Come Forward

Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterated Sunday that he’s not going to resign because of allegations.

“There are some legislators who suggest I resign,” Cuomo said. “I’m not going to resign because of allegations.”

The governor says the premise of resigning because of allegations is actually “undemocratic.”

“The system is based on due process and the credibility of the allegation,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo noted Sen. Schumer and the White House have signaled a willingness to wait for the outcome of an investigation overseen by the state attorney general.

“There is no way I resign,” he said. “Let’s do the attorney general, let’s get the findings and go from there.”

Cuomo said he would sign the bill that curbs his emergency pandemic authority.

“I’m signing today the Legislature’s emergency powers bill and I’m going to implement it today with a significant change,” Cuomo said.

A protest is expected to happen Sunday outside Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office calling for his resignation amid sexual harassment allegations against him.

On Saturday, two more women and men came forward, accusing the governor of inappropriate behavior.

There are now a total of seven accusers pointing to Cuomo’s inappropriate behavior.

The Washington Post is also quoting two former male aides who accuse Cuomo of abusive behavior and foul language.

(AP)