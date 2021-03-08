Possible Night Time Curfew For Pesach Being Discussed in Israel

According to Israel’s Coronavirus Commissioner, Professor Nachman Ash, Israel may be placed under a night-curfew for the holiday of Pesach. The statement by Ash, came on Sunday, as Israel began to implement the third phase of its exit strategy and the re-opening of the economy. The country also saw the number of cumulative cases of Corona surpass the 800,000 mark.

In an interview that he held with military radio, explained that health officials are monitoring the consequences of the gatherings that occurred on Purim and of the new round of openings.

Pesach begins on March 27, only four days after the general elections.

“I believe that if we clearly see that the openings endanger us, even before the election we might need to make a painful decision,” Ash said, adding that if needed, the regulations may be similar to the one implemented on Purim, which required Israelis to remain within 1,000 meters of their homes between 8.30 p.m. and 5 a.m., and prohibited visitations to the homes of other people.

“My hope though is that we will be able to celebrate Passover with our families,” Ash emphasized. Ash also mentioned that the requirement enforcing the wearing of masks outdoors could be canceled as their effectiveness is limited. However, since there are other situations when wearing a mask remains important, for now, there is not going to be a change in the regulation.”

“The goal here is not to produce further confusion – where yes and where no – so the rule remains, but the point is for the police not to enforce it in such areas,” he pointed out.

