BREAKING: House Passes Massive $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill – Not One Republican Voted In Favor

The House just voted to approve the Covid-19 relief bill, paving the way for President Biden to sign his top legislative priority into law.

House Democrats passed the legislation on a party line vote of 220-211. No Republicans voted in favor. One Democrat voted against the bill: Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said today that Biden will sign the bill on Friday afternoon at the White House.

Passage of the bill marks the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

Key features of the package include:

Up to $1,400-per-person stimulus payments that will send money to about 90% of households (Use our calculator to see if you’ll qualify for a stimulus check.)

A $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits

An expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child

$350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.

Extends a 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September

Helps low-income households cover rent

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)