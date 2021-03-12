CUOMO ON BRINK: Congressional Dems From NY [Nadler, AOC] Call On Cuomo To Resign

A majority of congressional Democrats from New York, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, on Friday issued near-simultaneous calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

“The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” Nadler said in a statement on Twitter.

“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign,” Nadler said.

The embattled Democratic governor has faced calls for his resignation from state-level politicians within his own party over a growing list of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct allegations against him.

Cuomo has repeatedly vowed not to resign, and has urged people to suspend judgment on the numerous allegations against him until the conclusion of an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

But Democrats and Republicans in the Empire State have only ramped up the pressure on Cuomo, most recently by taking steps toward an impeachment probe.

But a deluge of congressional Democrats on Friday joined the growing chorus against Cuomo, who is under fire not only for the harassment allegations but also for his administration’s handling of Covid in nursing homes.

“As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges,” Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman said in a joint statement.

Read my statement calling for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

This morning, @AOC and I called for Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

Over the past several months, it has become clear that Governor Cuomo is unfit to continue leading our state. For the good of New York and everyone who calls it home, I urge Governor Cuomo to resign.

See my statement below on Governor Cuomo.

It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign.

