BREAKING IN FLATBUSH: Dibo (Jeff) Hafif Gives Wife A Get After SEVENTEEN YEARS As Movement Grows To Pressure Husbands

Following a week of dramatic, fast-moving developments, a man who kept his wife an Agunah for 17 years has finally given his wife a Get.

Dibo (Jeff) Hafif gave the Get on Sunday morning, thanks to a few Sephardic Rabbonim in Flatbush, and the recent movement on social media to pressure recalcitrant husbands into giving their wife divorces.

As YWN reported last week, there were nightly protests outside the mans home in Flatbush last week. The protests grew in size, and the hashtag #FreeEvet went viral on social media. Jewish influencers on social media, many accounts who have thousands of followers have been promoting hashtags in support of these Agunos.

Meanwhile, the man had already married a second woman, and was arrested on Thursday for assaulting his wife and children. Hafif was eventually released from custody, and a meeting was held on Sunday morning with local Rabbonim – including Rabbi Eli Mansour – where he gave the Get.

Mr. Harry Adjmi, one of the pillars of the Sephardic community in Flatbush, was extremely influential in facilitating at least two Gitten the past few days.

This is just one of a few Agunos who received a Get the past two weeks, following an outpouring of protests on social media in support of many women who are literally chained to their husbands.

There are multiple protests planned this week at the homes of other get-refusers, and sources tell YWN that Rabbonim are frantically trying to convince these men to give their Gitten before protests escalate.

