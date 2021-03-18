Eight Charedim Injured In Jerusalem Minibus Accident

On Wednesday evening, a serious accident took place on Golda Meir Boulevard, where a minibus carrying a number of Charedim was involved in an accident with a private car.

First responders from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom responded to the accident and provided medical care for eight people who were injured in the incident. A spokesperson from United Hatzalah said that a number of the injured people were children and infants.

Miraculously, all eight people who were injured are in light condition.

The police spokesperson’s department issued a statement about the accident: “Following the accident that took place on Highway 9 and Golda Meir Boulevard, Highway 9 has been closed and all traffic is being directed to enter and exit Jerusalem via Highway 1.”