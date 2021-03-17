IRS To Delay This Year’s Tax Filing Deadline To Mid-May

The Internal Revenue Service plans to delay this year’s tax filing deadline by roughly a month, to mid-May, according to an official familiar with the plans.

The official said the decision was made in order to allow filers more time to navigate tax situations complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The IRS is still figuring out what the final deadline will be. The agency is considering setting the filing deadline either on May 15 or May 17.

Last year, the IRS moved the deadline to July 15, giving Americans an additional three months to file their taxes amid the pandemic.

