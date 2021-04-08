A FIRST: FBI Releases Hate Crime Ads In Yiddish, Hebrew

In what is likely a first, the FBI has released ads in outreach to the Jewish community. The ads have been designed and written in English, Yiddish, and Hebrew, making sure they hit all segments of the Jewish community in the United States.

The ad campaign calls on people who were victims of hate crimes to report them to the FBI.

“Did you know many hate crimes are not reported?”, the ad reads.

“The FBI wants to help, but we need to hear from you. If you believe you’re the victim of or a witness to a hate crime, contact your local police department, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or go to tips.fbi.gov.”

See the ads below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)