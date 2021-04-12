Assemblyman Eichenstein Joins Forces With Hatzolah In Encouraging Community To Vaacinate

Covid-19 vaccines are readily available now and all New Yorkers age 16 and over are eligible. The vaccines offer the best protection against serious and life-threatening illness from the virus. Join the millions of New Yorkers who have already been vaccinated and take advantage of this opportunity to stay safe and healthy.

Message from Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein:

“Chevra Hatzalah is taking the initiative to raise awareness in the community about the importance of vaccinating against Covid-19 and I join them in this most vital effort. Members of Hatzalah have been heroically fighting at the frontlines of the pandemic for over a year now. All along, we trusted them and followed their advice along with the guidance of the medical community. Now that the vaccine is available, let us all continue to heed their call.

The Covid vaccines have been proven to be remarkably effective in reducing the chances of catching the virus. They’ve been successfully administered in over 160 countries on hundreds of millions of people worldwide with excellent results.

Let’s all take the logical next step in defeating this terrible pandemic by getting vaccinated. We owe it to ourselves, to our families, and to our communities. Vaccine appointments are currently readily available. I encourage all of my constituents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Message from Rabbi Yehiel Kalish, CEO of Hatzalah

The COVID Vaccine: Our Best Shot at Normalcy

“Baruch Hashem: As we move forward in the fight against COVID-19, we have a new lifeline that will help us save lives and return to a semblance of normalcy—the vaccine. There are multiple COVID-19 vaccines now available including vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. The vaccine has been proven to drastically reduce the chance of getting COVID-19 and is even more protective against severe illness. It has the potential to save countless lives, prevent many people from experiencing complications from the virus and has proven to be safe.

The sea has been split and dry land has been spotted on the other side. This medical breakthrough finally allows us to anticipate a return to normalcy.

This vaccine is our ticket out of our current situation, but only if it is actually taken by members of our community. We all dream of a time where our comings and goings will not be restricted due to COVID regulations and now is our chance to make that a reality.

We ask the community to please learn about the vaccine and what it would afford us all if each of us were to take it. Think of your community, your people, your home.”

To find a vaccine near you, visit: https://vaccinefinder.nyc.gov/ or https://covid19vaccine.health. ny.gov/

This message is brought to you by Chevra Hatzalah.

Please speak to your primary care provider with any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. All listed COVID 19 vaccines have been approved under FDA EUA.