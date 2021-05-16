TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Palestinian Terrorist Ramming Attack

At least five people are injured after a vehicular ramming attack in East Jerusalem, on Derech Shechem. The terrorist has “neutralized.” Initial reports state that the terrorist rammed into police officers as well as a police cruiser.

MDA Spokesman: At 16:57 MDA Jerusalem Dispatch Center was notified about several pedestrians hit by a car at Nablus Road in Jerusalem. MDA EMTs and Paramedics provided medical treatment to 6 people injured 2 in mild to moderate condition and 4 in mild condition, evacuating them to the Hadassah hospital in Mount Scopus and to the Sharei Zedek hospital.

MDA Paramedic Avi Sheef & senior EMT Moshe Hemed described: “upon arrival to the scene all injured were in consciousness and suffered from injuries to their lower limbs. We have checked them and provided medical treatment at the scene, including bleeding control, bandaging and imobilezation. They were evacuated to the hospitals by MDA MICUs and ambulances”.