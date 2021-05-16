IMPORTANT NOTICE: Flatbush Shomrim To Patrol Community Over Shavuos Due To Security Situation

As Flatbush Shomrim continues working to keep our community safe, we are proud to announce that our marked official vehicles will be patrolling the neighborhood throughout Yom Tov to ensure the safety and peace of mind of all in the community. Our patrol car will be manned by retired NYPD officers, and working closely with the NYPD.

Those who are able to to help Shomrim with the cost of these patrols, can click here to donate,

The Flatbush Shomrim 24 hour emergency hotline number is 718-338-9797.

The FJCC has recently received many inquiries from concerned Flatbush residents about reports of activity last week on Coney Island Ave., including drag racing, as well as supposed violence with a video circulating WhatsApp about danger in our midst.

After reaching out to our NYPD partners, they have reported that after investigating the issue, last night’s activity posed no threat to the community. Police officials monitoring the event assure us that it was the annual celebration of the end of the Ramadan festival and nothing more. Additionally, Mosque leadership has stated they do not condone any disturbances in the neighborhood and will work together with the NYPD to keep the calm and the peaceful co-existence they have always maintained.

In light of the situation in Israel and the recent shooting on East 21 St., FJCC and Flatbush Shomrim leaders recently met with the Commander of NYPD Patrol Boro Brooklyn South, Chief Brian Conroy, Chief Ruel Stephenson and Lt. Yitzy Jablonsky. Additionally, this group held a meeting with the commander of the 70 Pct. Inspector David Wall and Deputy Inspector Richard Taylor, Commanding Officer of Community Affairs Outreach, Office of the Chief of Community Affairs.

The commanding officers committed to increasing security for the Flatbush community and have assured us of increased police patrols and enhanced police presence going into Shavuos.