In Wake Of Tragedy: Israel’s Largest Chassidus Will No Longer Use Bleachers

In the wake of the terrible tragedy on Erev Shavuos, when the collapse of bleachers at a Chanukas Habayis of a new shul for the Karlin-Stolin chassidus killed two and injured hundreds, a decision was made by the Gerrer Rebbe that bleachers will no longer be used at all in the Gerrer Beis Medrash at tischim or weddings, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The unprecedented decision was made despite the fact that all the bleachers used in Gerrer were designed and built with the full approval of the most stringent safety engineers. Due to the tragedy, a decision was made to act with the utmost caution and refrain from using bleachers even if they are approved to be safe.

A wedding for the great-grandchild of the Gerrer Rebbe is being held next Wednesday and there will be no bleachers used at the wedding.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)