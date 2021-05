Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Monday.

In short public remarks Netanyahu said:

“No one has done more for Israel than you, Senator Lindsey Graham, a stalwart champion of our alliance and we have no better friend. I want to thank you for everything you’ve been doing over the years on our defenses, our security, on Iran. You’ve been a tremendous friend and a tremendous ally.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)