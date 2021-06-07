RESPECTABLE NUMBERS: Chevra Hatzalah COVID-19 Survey of Orthodox Jewish Community Show High Vaccination Rates

A new survey – sponsored by Chevra Hatzalah and conducted in late April by Nishma Research, an independent research firm – shows vaccine acceptance amongst Orthodox Jews as generally consistent with overall vaccination rates in NYC, and suggests that more education and outreach needs to be directed toward Hasidic sects. The online survey reached the Orthodox community through seven Orthodox Jewish publication lists, and received 3,666 responses, including 2,936 Haredi Jews.

Hatzalah CEO Rabbi Yehiel Kalish said, “given the transmissibility of the virus and the many community members who are elderly or otherwise at-risk, this remains a high-priority communal effort. We at Chevra Hatzalah will continue our efforts to get as many people in the community vaccinated as possible.”

• Pro-Vaccine vs. Anti-Vaccine – While the Modern Orthodox are 84% pro-vaccine and 16% anti-vaccine, and the Yeshivish are 77% pro-vaccine and 23% anti-vaccine (virtually identical to the overall U.S. population), the Hasidic are 54% pro-vaccine and 46% anti-vaccine. However, there are sharp variations across the Hasidic sects, ranging from 60% anti-vaccine to 70% pro-vaccine.

• Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness – About two-thirds of Yeshivish and Modern Orthodox respondents view the vaccines as safe and effective, while only 40% of Hasidic respondents agree. But a plurality of the Hasidic (43%) and many of the Yeshivish (28%) say they are “not sure,” suggesting that people are looking for more information.

• Reasons for Vaccine Views – The main reason why people don’t plan to get vaccinated is the uniquely high levels of past incidence of COVID, and the resulting levels of immunity. This is most apparent in the Hasidic community, where 70% report having had COVID. A secondary reason for hesitancy is worry about side effects and unease with the speed of the vaccine development. Some people have a “wait and see” attitude and about 40% of

those who are anti-vaccine say they are open to reconsidering their view as they see the results, including further knowledge on the persistence of their immunity.

Nishma Research president Mark Trencher added: “The survey response from the Haredi segments of Orthodoxy was surprisingly strong, and we very much appreciate their keen interest in sharing their views. This survey once again highlights the diversity and strength of opinions across Orthodoxy.”

