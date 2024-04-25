PSA: Watch This And Remember: Don’t Be An Idiot, Even When On Vacation

I’m compelled to address a pressing issue that seems to plague our community time and time again. On Erev Yom Tov in Orlando, Florida, a group of youngsters driving a golf cart turned too quickly and flipped over, injuring several of them. This incident is not an isolated one; in fact, it’s a stark reminder of the numerous such incidents that have occurred already this year and in previous years.

It’s astonishing how often we see people letting their guard down, especially when on vacation. It’s as if the relaxed atmosphere and carefree spirit of a Yom Tov somehow justify recklessness and a lack of common sense. Newsflash: safety never takes a break!

Golf carts, in particular, have become a hazard in many vacation spots. They’re often driven by inexperienced individuals, sometimes under the influence, and frequently exceeding safe speeds. It’s a recipe for disaster, and yet, we continue to see people putting themselves and others at risk.

I’m not here to lecture or spoil the fun, but I implore you all to use your heads. Yom Tov season is a time to unwind and enjoy quality time with loved ones, not to throw caution to the wind. A moment of recklessness can have devastating consequences, ruining not just your holiday but also your life and the lives of those around you.

So, please, for your own sake and the sake of those who care about you, be responsible. Drive safely, follow the rules, and don’t take unnecessary risks. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility, and it’s always better to err on the side of caution.

A fed-up vacationer in Orlando

