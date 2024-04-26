Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israeli Civilian Killed By Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack


An Israeli civilian was killed overnight Thursday by an anti-tank missile fired by the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon toward the Har Dov area.

The victim was Sharif Suad, an Israel-Arab from the village of Ras al-Ein in the Galil. Saud was carrying out infrastructure work for the IDF at the border area. He was working at night to reduce the risk of being exposed to Hezbollah attacks.

He was killed when an anti-tank missile hit the truck he was driving near the border. His body was recovered in a complex and multi-hour rescue operation by the IDF under fire.

The IDF attacked the sources of the fire with artillery fire and tanks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDIOT ALERT: Anti-Israel Protester Admits She Has No Idea Why She is At NYU Protest [SEE THE VIDEO]

Trump “Thanks” Gutless, Lazy” Former Attorney General Bill Barr For His Endorsement

Robert Kraft, Other Billionaires, Withdraw Support from Columbia University Amid Anti-Semitic Protests

Ben-Gvir Rejects Proposal for International Visits to Imprisoned Hamas Terrorists

AOC Spreads Misinformation About Gaza “Mass Grave”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network