Israeli Civilian Killed By Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack

An Israeli civilian was killed overnight Thursday by an anti-tank missile fired by the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon toward the Har Dov area.

The victim was Sharif Suad, an Israel-Arab from the village of Ras al-Ein in the Galil. Saud was carrying out infrastructure work for the IDF at the border area. He was working at night to reduce the risk of being exposed to Hezbollah attacks.

He was killed when an anti-tank missile hit the truck he was driving near the border. His body was recovered in a complex and multi-hour rescue operation by the IDF under fire.

The IDF attacked the sources of the fire with artillery fire and tanks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)