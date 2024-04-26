Israel National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Injured In Overturn Car Crash [VIDEOS]

National Security Minister Ben-Gvir was injured in a car accident on Friday afternoon as he departed the scene of a terrorist stabbing attack in Ramle.

Dashcam video shows that Ben Gvir’s official vehicle crossed through a red light with its emergency lights on. The footage, taken from another vehicle at the scene, shows the minister’s black sedan slowing down at the junction but then proceeding through the red light.

Ben Gvir’s vehicle was struck by a second car, causing it to overturn. Fortunately, Ben Gvir, his daughter, and driver, who were all in the vehicle, sustained only minor injuries. A security vehicle accompanying the minister also ran the red light but managed to avoid the collision.

Ben Gvir’s office has confirmed the incident, stating that all three occupants of the vehicle were lightly injured. The minister’s office has yet to comment on the driver’s decision to run the red light.