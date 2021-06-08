WATCH THIS: VP Harris Lies And Says “We’ve Been To The Border”, Then Laughs And Says “And I Haven’t Been To Europe Either”

Vice President Kamala Harris falsely claimed that “we’ve been to the border” when pressed on why she has not yet visited the southern border after being tasked by President Biden to handle the “root causes” of migration.

During an interview with NBC News Tuesday, Harris, who has been criticized by Republicans for not making the trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, was asked whether she had any plans to do so.

“I – at some point – you know – we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border,” Harris replied. “So this whole – this whole – this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

Harris was again pressed, with NBC’s Lester Holt reminding the vice president that she, herself, has not been to the border while in office.

“I – and I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t – I don’t understand the point that you’re making,” Harris said, adding “I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

“Listen, I care about what’s happening at the border,” Harris said, noting that she is “in Guatemala because my focus is dealing with the root causes of migration.”

“There may be some who think that that is not important, but it is my firm belief that if we care about what’s happening at the border, we better care about the root causes and address them,” she added. “And so that’s what I’m doing.”

Harris has come under heavy criticism from Republicans for the way she has handled the role since being appointed to it 75 days ago.

