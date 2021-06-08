FACTS MATTER: Yang Campaign Blatantly Lies That Adams Backed Out Of NYC Mayoral Debate [SEE VIDEO OF ADAMS EXPLAINING HIMSELF]

In a message circulating on WhatsApp, a false accusation is being made by ‘anonymous’ sources alleging that Eric Adams is skipping the “last Mayoral debate” tomorrow because of an alleged shakeup of his campaign. The truth is, Adams is skipping an unofficial unsanctioned debate to be at the side of a grieving mother currently mourning the killing of her 10 year old son in Far Rockaway.

Some facts:

In the mayoral race, the first Democratic primary debate was held on May 13, broadcast by Spectrum News NY1. The second debate was held on June 2, broadcast by WABC-TV. The third debate for “leading contenders” will be on June 16, hosted by WNBC-TV. All the debates are sponsored by a coalition of groups led by the TV broadcaster. All other debates and forums are held with voluntary participation of candidates and Eric Adams, as seen in this exchange, with Marcia Kramer, respectfully explains that he had previously committed to a grieving mother in Far Rockaway to attend a vigil for her slain child.

Though the city’s campaign finance law only requires two official debates before the election, there will be three for the Democratic primary in the mayor’s race because of the vast and competitive field. The third will be a “leading contenders” debate with objective criteria determined by the sponsor organizations.

Facts matter and lies spread on WhatsApp by campaigns, surrogates or anonymous individuals do a real disservice to the community, to voters and to the truth. Don’t believe everything you read on WhatsApp. Someone is trying to spin you.

Andrew Yang is bashing Adams for choosing to participate in a vigil for a 10 year old boy shot to death in NYC, at the request of his family, over participating in a non-required debate, because Yang is desperate for some air time on TV after a massive drop in the polls.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)