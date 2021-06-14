1st Day Of New Gov’t: Benny Gantz Submits Meron Inquiry Proposal

On the first day of the new Bennett-Lapid government on Monday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz submitted a proposal to establish a state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster.

The proposal is identical to the proposal Gantz submitted to the previous government.

The new government’s coalition agreements called for a proposal for a state inquiry to be presented and approved at its very first meeting.

“This is a moral and ethical obligation for the families but no less important, it is a matter of an obligation to investigate [the disaster] and prevent such tragic incidents in the future,” the proposal stated.

The estimated cost of managing and operating a commission of inquiry is about NIS 5 million a year.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)