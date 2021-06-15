Zip Codes With Frum Communities Are Lowest Vaccinated Rates In NYC; Monsey Lowest In Entire State

Zip codes with strong Orthodox Jewish populations are among the lowest vaccinated rates in New York.

NY Governor Cuomo announced on Monday that seven zip codes are the lowest rates are in NYC:

Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is the lowest in NYC with a 32.7% vaccination rate.

Ocean Hill and Far Rockaway, Queens, both have a 33.4% rate.

Canarsie, Brooklyn, has a 34.3% rate, Crown Heights 35.3%, and Brownsville and Borough Park are both at 35.8%.

The lowest vaccinated rate in the entire New York State is in Monsey, coming in with a 17.8% rate.

Other Hudson Valley municipalities among the 25 fewest vaccinated in New York include Monroe at 29.3 percent and Spring Valley at 29.3 percent.

In a Monday afternoon tweet, Cuomo wrote “We are just 0.1% away from our goal of 70% of adult New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose. When we hit 70%, most remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted. We are so close—help us get there sooner by getting vaccinated!”

