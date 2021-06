A fire destroyed a home in Spring Valley, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department responded to reports of a Working structure fire in a private home at 6 Nancy Lane at around 2:30PM. Firefighters found heavy fire coming through the roof.

Numerous fire departments were dispatched to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

Sources tell YWN that all occupants safely evacuated the home as the fire began.

Rockland Chaveirim were on the scene assisting authorities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)